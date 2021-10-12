VIP AUDIO 10/11 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Becky & Charlotte vs. Belair & Sasha, Drew & Big E vs. Usos, Queens Crown and King of the Ring tournament, Austin Theory vs. Hardy, Omos vs. Riddle (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre & Big E vs. The Usos, Queens Crown and King of the Ring tournament, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy, Omos vs. Riddle, and more.

