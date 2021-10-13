VIP AUDIO 10/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship with Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): Tony Khan hypes Rampage vs. SD this Friday, King & Queen tourney predictions, GCW Moxley vs. Gage, Squid Game, more (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, PWTorch columnist. They open with a conversation about whether Tony Khan is setting himself and AEW fans up for disappointment by building up Friday’s battle between Rampage and Smackdown, and also what’s going on with Rampage viewership continuing to drop despite C.M. Punk wrestling last Friday. They assess the progress and predict the futures of WWE’s King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournament matches, discuss Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage and how Renee is dealing with Jon’s violent matches, MLW’s efforts to fit into the crowded U.S. pro wrestling landscape including reaction to the Fightland special, and more. They also answer Mailbag questions on an alternate scenario with Aleister Black in WWE, the women’s tag match on Raw last night, and Rich’s Justice League of Japanese wrestlers. Some non-wrestling topics include thoughts on Squid Game and how to cut a peanut butter & jelly sandwich creatively.

