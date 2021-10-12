SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC Fight Night headlined by Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern, Rich reviews boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, more (75 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:15:10 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern. They give a quick preview of the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night, headlined by Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont. Rick gives an extended review of the massive boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The show closes with Robert giving a quick preview of Junior dos Santos’ pro wrestling debut in AEW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO