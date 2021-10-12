VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 13 (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers lucky night thirteen of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as Great O-Khan impresses against Kota Ibushi in an unorthodox match. Also, a preview for night 15. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com
