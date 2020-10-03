VIP AUDIO 10/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman (AD-FREE): (10-1-15) Will WWE be in good hands with Triple H, should wrestlers Sting’s age still wrestle, his scary injury (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from October 1, 2015 featuring his interview guest “X-Pac” Sean Waltman, an update on the scary injury he suffered days earlier, will WWE be in good hands with Triple H eventually, should wrestlers Sting’s age still wrestle, evaluating WWE’s ring style, and much more with live callers and email questions.

