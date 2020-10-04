VIP AUDIO 10/4 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Review of G1 Climax 30 nights 6-8, preview of nights 9-10 (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their G1 coverage, going over the September 29th, 30th, and October 1st G1 Climax 30 events including Naito vs. Goto, Shingo vs. Ishii, and Sanada vs. Naito. Also, previews for the next two rounds and more hate for Okada’s Money Clip finisher. Email all of your G1 questions, overall New Japan questions, and feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

