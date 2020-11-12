VIP AUDIO 11/11 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Full Gear, Dynamite, and NXT, PS5 and video games, books including “Binding Words,” more (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP conversing about AEW’s Full Gear show. Rich gives his thoughts on match finishes and quality. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT shows are reviewed. Rich gives thumbs up to both shows. Shaquille O’Neal sends in his lady charge, Jade Cargill, to Dynamite to challenge Cody Rhodes ahead of Shaq’s arrival. The PS5 launches this week, and the duo talk video games for a bit before discussing some books including “Binding Words” by Daniel Schinhofen that Travis is currently listening to. Plus, the mailbag!

