VIP AUDIO 11/12 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Two to tango – Frame-by-frame artistic analysis of Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear 2020 (59 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives frame-by-frame artistic analysis of the match. Specific discussion points include the successful use of the Allin vs. Cody history in the match, Allin and Cody staying in their lanes as characters, the importance of characters in a match being over in order to properly tell stories, the consistent narrative woven throughout the match, how Allin sold to get Cody over, how Cody sold to get Allin over, the storytelling and psychology of the match, and much more. Enjoy!

