VIP AUDIO 11/17 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Zack Heydorn cohosts to talk Survivor Series 2011. Team Barett vs. Team Orton, Punk vs. Del Rio, Rock & Cena vs. Miz & Truth, more (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn returns to “Then and Now” to resume the 10-year lookback and review Survivor Series 2011. They set the stage for the show by catching up on what took place since Night of Champions 2011 involving Triple H, CM Punk, Miz & R-Truth, Alberto Del Rio, John Cena, John Laurinaitis, Kevin Nash, and the Rock. They run down the entire card, which featured one traditional Survivor Series match, Alberto Del Rio defending the WWE Championship against CM Punk, and the Rock & John Cena teaming up to face the Miz & R-Truth. They also take a quick look at scenarios for the upcoming Survivor Series, especially with Drew McIntyre. Topics from Survivor Series 2011 include:

How Zack Ryder was over and how WWE handled his push

How would Beth Phoenix do in today’s women’s division

The lack of direction and accomplishment of things in Team Barrett vs. Team Orton, and how Orton was as over then as he is now. Did Wade Barrett and Cody Rhodes really get built up being survivors?

The bad finish to the Big Show vs. Mark Henry match and how it hurt Henry’s Hall of Pain character

CM Punk winning the title at this point after everything that took place after the pipe bomb promo, and how it may have missed the mark

What John Cena and the Rock teaming up was really about, and how booking their WrestleMania match a year in advance overshadowed the booking of the rest of the company

