VIP AUDIO 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Fight Night, discuss legacy of Anderson Silva, preview upcoming card including Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira, more (58 min)

November 2, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night. They have an extended discussion about the legacy of Anderson Silva. They have a quick discussion regarding Israel Adesanya getting a light heavyweight title shot. They close the show by previewing the upcoming UFC fight card, featuring a main event between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

