VIP AUDIO 11/2 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including New Day vs. Shelton & Cedric, Firefly Funhouse with the Swear Jar, Nikki confronts Bliss, Braun vs. Sheamus vs. Lee, more (33 min)

November 3, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric, a Firefly Funhouse with a Swear Jar, Nikki Cross confronts Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Keith Lee, Nia Jax extends streak of slamming Lana through a table, and more.

