VIP AUDIO 11/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Peteani (AD-FREE): Drew McIntyre chasing championship, Hurt Business vs. New Day, Firefly Funhouse developments with Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross confronts Bliss, Strowman vs. Lee vs. Sheamus, more (104 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Drew McIntyre chasing the WWE Championship, Hurt Business vs. New Day, the potential of the Hurt Business as babyfaces, Nikki Cross confronting Alexa Bliss, Strowman vs. Lee vs. Sheamus, Survivor Series build problems, the hurting women’s division on Raw, and more.

