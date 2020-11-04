VIP AUDIO 11/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Emily Fear discusses Paris Is Bumping, wrestling’s first kiki ball, with assistant producer Lo McGrath (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Before the Origin of Love.” This week, Emily Fear takes a look at wrestling’s first kiki ball, Paris Is Bumping, on IWTV. Assistant producer Lo McGrath joins her to shed some light on the blending of indie wrestling and ballroom culture, the magic of Billy Dixon, the continued rise of IWTV, and what comes next. Plus, a new NWA Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura to NXT UK, and Hikaru Shida finds a pay-per-view opponent.

