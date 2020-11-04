VIP AUDIO 11/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (11-9-10) Keller & Powell talk WWE Survivor Series hype, Santino’s tea time, more with live callers, emails (189 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (11-9-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the previous night’s WWE Monday Night Raw including Santino’s Tea Time, the hype for Survivor Series, will any matches be announced on the mid-card?!, state of tag teams in wrestling, state of TNA and what can be done to turn around financial aspect, whether there was someone better for Matt Morgan’s slot at Turning Point, plus much more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss the Turning Point PPV in-depth and touch on more TNA subjects.

