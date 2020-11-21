VIP AUDIO 11/21 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Did Nick Bockwinkel have a ceiling due to his association with the AWA, what is Vince McMahon’s ideal vision for pro wrestling, does AEW need to worry about TNT having a new president, more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Did Nick Bockwinkel have a ceiling due to his association with the AWA, what is Vince McMahon’s ideal vision for pro wrestling, what WWF/WWE era most closely aligns with that vision, does AEW need to worry about TNT having a new president, and more including a quick analysis on whether or not Vince McMahon was really guilty of distributing steroids. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

