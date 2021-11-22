VIP AUDIO 11/22 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (11-1-2011) Muppets on Raw, Rock promo on Raw, Nash, Ross, more with live callers (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-1-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss last night’s Raw including the Rock’s taped promo, The Muppets skits, the champions losing, the surprising finishes, Jim Ross being bumped, and more. Live callers, email questions answered, and a VIP Aftershow tackling a variety of Raw topics, TNA topics, and ROH. You can hear them talk about DVDs and iPod Touches, too, indicative of the tech era in 2011 compared to now.

