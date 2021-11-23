SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Ketlen Vieira & Miesha Tate, talk boxing bout between Terence Crawford & Shawn Porter, WWE Survivor Series, more (67 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:07:27 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate. Rick gives his thoughts on the results of the boxing bout between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter. The show closes with Robert giving his review of WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO