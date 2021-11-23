SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/22 – Impact Turning Point PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Lilly): Thoughts on Moose vs. Edwards Full Metal Mayhem main event, Jonah debuts, Knockout Ultimate X match announced, more (45 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 45:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly for the Impact Turning Point PPV roundtable for this event that aired live on Impact Plus and Fite.tv. They begin the show discussing the Moose vs. Eddie Edwards Full Metal Mayhem match and work their way backwards. They discuss how the show did a good job primarily of furthering ongoing storylines while focusing on the Impact World Title picture going forward. Radican and Lilly also discuss the big Knockouts division announcements for the Hard to Kill PPV in January with Mickie James slated to defend the Knockouts World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo in a rematch from Bound for Glory and the big announcement of the first ever women’s Ultimate X match to crown a new #1 contender to the Knockouts World Championship.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO