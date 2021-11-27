SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick and Tom ask whether Becky Lynch can be Roman Reigns and examine where NXT and the main roster suffer in character creation (69 min.)
/
SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue ask whether Becky Lynch can be Roman Reigns and examine where NXT and the main roster suffer in character creation.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply