SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick and Tom ask whether Becky Lynch can be Roman Reigns and examine where NXT and the main roster suffer in character creation (69 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:08:51 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue ask whether Becky Lynch can be Roman Reigns and examine where NXT and the main roster suffer in character creation.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO