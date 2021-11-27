News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick and Tom ask whether Becky Lynch can be Roman Reigns and examine where NXT and the main roster suffer in character creation (69 min.)

November 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue ask whether Becky Lynch can be Roman Reigns and examine where NXT and the main roster suffer in character creation.

