VIP AUDIO 11/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (12-16-2003): Raw ratings down after Rock and Foley’s return, Evolution wins all major belts at PPV, Goldberg complaining about how he’s used, Foley/Michaels/Hunter helping book Raw (19 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Podcast Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from December 16, 2003 covering these topics:

Raw ratings down after Rock and Foley’s return

Evolution wins all major belts at PPV

Goldberg complaining about how he’s used

Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and Hunter helping book Raw

Latest on TNA including Jeff Jarrett vs. Sting

