VIP AUDIO 11/27 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Post-Survivor Series feuds set, Jey vs. KO headlines, plus Street Profits vs. Roode & Ziggler, Sami vs. Bryan, Corbin vs. Murphy, Natalya vs. Belair, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns confronting Jey Uso over letting him down at Survivor Series, plus Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Natalya vs. Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin vs. Murphy, wondering where the Mysterio family storyline is heading, and more including a reset of Smackdown’s feuds up and down the roster.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO