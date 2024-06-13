FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barnett talk New Day, Truth in a Crate, Shane, Bliss-Nikki, live callers, Sacramento correspondent, mailbag (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago WWE Smackdown Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-13-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review Smackdown with live callers, talk to on-site correspondents from Sacramento, Calif., and answer mailbag questions on the return of New Day, Miz TV with Shane McMahon & Co., R-Truth locked in a crate on its way to L.A., and much more.
