VIP AUDIO 6/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Clash at the Castle preview and predictions, latest AEW Forbidden Door hype, NXT beats AEW in viewership, Ricochet’s future, TV reviews, UFC (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the final hype for Clash at the Castle for Damien Priest vs. Drew McIntyre.
- Thoughts on the Ricochet WWE contract situation and whether AEW is a better fit.
- A preview of the entire WWE Clash at the Castle line-up.
- A review of New Japan Dominion
- A review of NXT Battleground
- Reaction to NXT beating AEW in total viewership this week
- A review of NXT on USA including Cody Rhodes interacting with several NXT wrestlers
- A review of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite including the latest AEW Forbidden Door developments
- A review of UFC Fight Night and look ahead to this weekend.
