FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss if Piper Nivens could take Bailey’s title, is it time for Damian Priest experiment to end, Clash at the Castle preview, more (69 min.)

June 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • Clash at the Castle preview
  • Could Piper Nivens take Bailey’s title?
  • Is it time for the Damian Priest experiment to end?
  • Did Carlito take Liv Morgan’s hotel key?
  • Is Balor about to snap?
  • Will C.M. Punk appear in Scotland, and if so, how?
  • Michael Cole mixes up Rey and Dragon Lee
  • Does Ricochet own the name Ricochet?
  • And more

