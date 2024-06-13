FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell compare value of McIntyre to Moxley, Post-Rousey WWE Women’s Division, AEW PPV Buyrate, Firefly Funhouse, WWE celebrating Saudi trip, Shane’s push, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-13-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost PWTorch Newsletter senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They compare short-term and long-term value of 34 year olds Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley, evaluate the post-Ronda Rousey WWE Women’s Division, the implications of the AEW PPV buyrate and the growing signs of synergy with Warner Media, the latest Firefly Funhouse, WWE back to celebrating Saudi Arabia visits, Shane McMahon’s push and where it is leading, and more.

