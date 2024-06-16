AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/15): BCC in action, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa-no disqualification match, Christian Cage Father’s Day Special, BBG vs HOB

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 49 – 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

JUNE 15, 2024

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO AT COVELLI CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Bobby Cruise

[HOUR ONE]

-Christian Cage opened the show. Cage said in the spirit of the Year One Anniversary, Christian Cage’s Collision will be very special.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show

(1) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) vs LIO RUSH & ROCKY ROMERO & TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)

After the bell rang, the fans cheered.” BCC” Danielson and Rush started the match, with Danielson landing elbows into Rush. Yuta and Romero were tagged in and exchanged forearms in the ring. Yuta hit a German suplex for a near fall. Castagnoli and Nicholls squared off, and Nicholls landed a closeline for near fall. The match broke down as Danielson had Haste locked into the Lebell Lock submission. Haste broke the hold as everyone else brawled on the outside. Haste kicked Danielson as he took over the match for his team. [C]

After the break, Romero worked over Danielson in the corner. Danielson railed with hitting a Manhattan drop. Danielson made the hot tag into Castagnoli, and he ran wild. Castagnoli went for the Gaint Swing, but Haste broke it up. Moxley was tagged in, and he ran wild. Moxley hit a power driver onto Nicholls for a near fall. Moxley and Nicholls hit closelines onto each other. Everything broke down again in the match’s closing moments, with everyone hitting big moves. Castagnoli tossed Rush into the air to Moxley as he nailed Rush with the Death Rider to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta in 13:17

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s a straightforward party match opener. The brief interactions between Rush and Danielson make me want to see that singles match shortly.)

-Post Match, Jon Moxley called out Tetsuya Naito. Moxley said he’s coming to Forbidden Door to put Natio in a casket and to bury you once and for all.

-The Commentary team promoted MJF vs Rush for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I know this is something minor, but this is an example of doing the little things I’ve asked AEW to do more. Announcing the opener for this Wednesday was a great idea, and promoting everything ahead of time, knowing AEW won’t have either the NBA or NHL to go against, should guarantee them number one in the charts for the day.)

-Tony Schiavone welcomed Acclaimed to the ring. Max Caster ran down the Young Bucks. Anthony Bowens said it’s been four years since they have wrestled, and they have the same credibility as the Young Bucks. Caster started to rap, but he was interrupted by Brandon Culter. Christopher Daniels then said the fines the Young Bucks charged the Acclaimed have been reserved. Daniels threw Cutler in the ring, and the Acclaimed beat down Cutler.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Max Caster’s low-brow humor isn’t funny, and he shouldn’t have the opportunity to have a microphone anymore. He’s shown in the past that he can be creative in his put-downs, but now, whenever he speaks, I feel like I’m watching an uncomfortable episode of Monday Night Raw from the 2000s. Brandon Culter is making the best of a storyline that needs to wrap up sooner rather than later.)

(2) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. THUNDER ROSA-No Disqualification Match

Before the bell officially rang, Rosa climbed the top rope to greet the fans, only to be jumped by Purrazzo. Rosa recovered to hit a crossbody on the outside. The fans cheered for Rosa and Tables. Purrazzo trapped Rosa’s arm in the steel steps and smashed Rosa’s right arm. Both women finally entered the ring. Rosa landed a DVD for a near fall. Rosa went to grab a table from underneath the ring, only to be greeted with a baseball slide from Purrazzo. [C]

After the break, Purrazzo went to nail Rosa with a chair, but Rosa kicked her in the gut and gave Purrazzo chair shots to the back. Rosa hit a DVD on a flat table for a near fall. Purrazzo tied Rosa in the corner in the tree of woe and followed up for a shoulder tackler for a near fall. Rosa put a trash can over Purrazzo. Rosa lined up a table as a ramp and hit a dropkick on Purrazzo. The fans popped huge for the spot. Rosa covered Purrazzo but for a near fall. The fans cheered “AEW.” Rosa went for package power driver, but Purrazzo reserved it into a power driver of her own and got a close near arm. Purrazzo locked in an armbar, but Rosa broke the submission attempt. In the closing moments, Purrazzo went outside and grabbed a camera from a camera, only to nail Rosa with the camera. While Rosa was dazzled against the ropes, Purrazzo locked in the Venus de Milo submission, and the official stopped the match because Rosa was knocked out of the match.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 10:40

-A highlight package of the best moments in AEW Collision. Though C.M. Punk wasn’t mentioned by name, he was shown on the video.

(3) HECHICERO (w/Bishop Kaun & Toa LionaA) vs. DALTON CASTLE

WINNER: Hechicero in 3:48

-Post Match, the Outrunners tried to help Castle as Bishop Kaun & Toa Lionam, and Hechicero jumped him. Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic came down with steel chairs for the save.

[HOUR TWO]

-The show went backstage, and Lexy Nair spoke with Top Flight. Lio Rush interrupted the interview to let Dante know he had his back and might see them around.

CHRISTIAN CAGE FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL

With the Patriarchy, Cage sat in the middle of the ring with a throne-like chair. Cage cut the following promo.

“I didn’t exactly have spending the most important holiday of the year in the Rust Belt, but here we are. So, Youngstown, sit down and shut your mouths while I conduct my business. Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge exactly what today is. Today is the anniversary of my son Nick Wayne’s biological father, Buddy Wayne’s untimely passing. And as a child, that can affect you in many different ways; it can play mind games with you; you have to wonder why the universe can be so cruel. But in a strange way, Nick, your father dying was the best thing that ever happened to you. Because it led you to me. I love you, son.”

“Now this, this must be a gift for me, I presume. Nick, did you, did you, did you… For me? A happy Father’s Day card for me from the heart? Should I read it right now? To Dad. Dad, you are the greatest TNT Champion in history, and I can only dream of having half your talent, but I will keep striving to prove my worth. Love, Nick. That was very thoughtful, Nick. I appreciate that very much, and I can… This is… Can, can I open this? Whoa, impressive. Did you… Did… Did you do this yourself? Wow. That’s, um… That is, uh… It’s okay. But Nick, this card, this card you… It’s unbelievable. You’re a wordsmith. I mean, the colors you used are popping off the page. It’s unbelievable. I’ve never been so proud to be a father in my life. I will cherish this card forever. You’re so thoughtful, Nick.”

Thank you. Kill switch. The fans cheered for Luchasaurus. His name is Kill Switch. Shut your mouth. Kill switch, why can’t you be more like Nick? Just try… Try… Whoa! Hey, hey! What… What are you doing? I didn’t excuse you. I didn’t tell you to leave. Get back in line. Total line. Take your spot back. I have something important I want to say and trust me. Trust me, you’re not going to want to miss this. Come back here. That’s a good looking dude, though. Now, it’s no secret that a few weeks ago at Double or Nothing, I came up short in my quest to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Swerve Strickland. But what you might not realize is there’s alternate footage that clearly shows my shoulder was up.

“Now, our EVPs wanted to do the right thing and show this footage as they do. But I politely asked them not to do it because we as a family, we don’t make excuses. We pull up our sleeves, and we get back to work.

I will be the World Heavyweight Champion. And the path to the World Heavyweight Championship starts with winning the Trios Championships. That’s right. It’s my gift to the both of you. Yeah, my gift to you. It’s uncommon for a father to give up gifts on Father’s Day.”

“But that’s what good men do. They move mountains to even just see the slightest grin on their kid’s face. I mean, hey, Tony Khan’s father. Lent of millions upon millions upon millions of dollars to start his own wrestling company just to see his son smile. But here’s the thing, Tony. As of right now, this very instant, I declare AEW my company. I am the greatest signing in the history of AEW. I am the most talked about and influential superstar in this sport. I am going to win every single. There is a win and I will not stop until I go down as the greatest wrestler in history. We are the Patriarchy. We are the next Trios Champions. We are the faces of TNT. Now and forever.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: We’ve had a decent-length promo segment on Collision for the second week in a row. Cage and Patriarchy were part of a show-long featured storyline for this episode. With Cage belittling Killswitch more and more, it appears AEW is picking back up Killswitch’s potential face turn. That was a good promo from Cage. I don’t hate the idea of Cage and his group filling in the face on Saturday as Adam Copeland recovers from his leg injury. )

-The show went backstage with the Bang Bang Gang.

Juice said he’s broken his back to be the Collison Cowboy.

Austin Gunn said they know everyone is gunning for the trio’s titles but they will win tonight in the main event.

(4) DANTE MARTIN vs. LEE MORIARTY-TNT Title Forbidden Door

Qualifying Match

Both men showed their youth and agility early and often. Moriarty dove for Martin, but Martain avoided the attempt, and Moriarty fell to the outside. Martin hit a DDT through the ropes. Martin climbed to the top rope, but Moriarty got out his leg, and Martin rolled to the outside. [C]

After the break, Martin is grappled with by Morarity. Martin, throwing out his forearm and arm. When Martin locked up with him, Moriarty turned around and snapped Martin’s arm into the Border City Stretch. Martin’s hand reached for the rope, but Morarity stomped it away. Martin broke the hold. In the match’s closing moments, Martin uses a knee lift, a pump kick, and another lift to counter Moriarty’s superkick. Martin splashed from the other corner after doing a dropkick from the top rope.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 8:49

(Brian’s Thoughts: Glad to see Martin get a clean pinfall victory.)

-Post-match, Shane Taylor promotions jumped Top Flight, and Lio Rush came down to make the save.

A highlight package ran with Hikaru Shida, and Shida confirmed she will be entering the Owen Hart Cup.

(5) KYLE O’REILLY vs. ANTHONY HENRY

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 2:48

The commentary team ran down the upcoming matches for this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

(6) HOUSE OF BLACK (Brody King & Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) vs. BANG BANG GANG (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn & Juice Robinson)

Robinson and Black squared off, exchanging kicks. King was tagged in and ran wild on the Bang Bang Gang. The match broke down as all six men brawled on the outside. [C]

After the break, Matthews stomped Colten’s arm. The Bang Bang Gang tripled team Black. Robison went for a cover but only got a near fall. Robison hit a leg lariat and got another near fall. Robison went for a cannonball. Black went for a tag, but Colten cut him off. Black finally got the hot tag into Matthews, and he ran wild. Matthews went to the top rope to land a meteora and came down holding his knee.

Matthews crawled to his corner and tagged in King. [C]

After the break, the medical team helped Matthews to the break. The Bang Bang Gang jumped Black and King. The fans were behind Black and King after Matthews left the match. King railed for his team and. He hit the boss man slam onto Colten. King made the hot tag into Black, and he ran wild. Colten hit a forearm to the back of Black’s head for a near fall. Austin hit a Fameasser for a near fall. In the closing moments of the match Austin and Colten hit the 310 to Yuma onto King. Robison climbed to the top rope but was distracted by Pac. Due to the distraction, Black hit the end to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black in 18:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s hard to give this match insight. I’m just hopeful Buddy Matthews isn’t seriously hurt.)

-Post Match As the show ended, Cage praised the House of Black for emerging as strong competitors for the trio’s titles. However, he also pointed out that the main issue was that they were no longer a trio. The camera panned down to show Buddy Matthews lying out on top of a chair.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good follow-up episode from last Saturday. We may have received better overall match cards in the past, but I enjoyed how Cage was bookend from the start to finish of this episode.