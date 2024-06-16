News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/16 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: All Hollywood Wrestling roster draft, Triple H and Punk getting along, Logan Paul and Trump, more (86 min.)

June 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on a special Father’s Day edition of the Everything Mailbag, Josh and Rich cover the following topics:

  • WWE and NOAH relationships
  • Is Vince McMahon’s pariah status permanent
  • Off the Beaten Path of an all Hollywood Wrestling promotion draft for Rich and Josh
  • Pushback on Saudi comments in last ep
  • Triple H and C.M. Punk getting along
  • What it takes to get fans to attend shows
  • Would Pittsburgh support an NBA team
  • Logan Paul and Donald Trump
  • And more!

