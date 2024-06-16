VIP AUDIO 6/16 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: All Hollywood Wrestling roster draft, Triple H and Punk getting along, Logan Paul and Trump, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week on a special Father’s Day edition of the Everything Mailbag, Josh and Rich cover the following topics:
- WWE and NOAH relationships
- Is Vince McMahon’s pariah status permanent
- Off the Beaten Path of an all Hollywood Wrestling promotion draft for Rich and Josh
- Pushback on Saudi comments in last ep
- Triple H and C.M. Punk getting along
- What it takes to get fans to attend shows
- Would Pittsburgh support an NBA team
- Logan Paul and Donald Trump
- And more!
