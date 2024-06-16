VIP AUDIO 6/16 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: All Hollywood Wrestling roster draft, Triple H and Punk getting along, Logan Paul and Trump, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on a special Father’s Day edition of the Everything Mailbag, Josh and Rich cover the following topics:

WWE and NOAH relationships

Is Vince McMahon’s pariah status permanent

Off the Beaten Path of an all Hollywood Wrestling promotion draft for Rich and Josh

Pushback on Saudi comments in last ep

Triple H and C.M. Punk getting along

What it takes to get fans to attend shows

Would Pittsburgh support an NBA team

Logan Paul and Donald Trump

And more!

