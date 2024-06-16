WWE OVERS & UNDERS: The Trash Ending at Clash at the castle, Otis’s popularity, MelRaws Place, Drew McIntyre’s Pause, Scotland Trying to Out-French the French

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s been a roller coaster week of expectations, disappointments and one of the worst endings of a PLE in WWE history. With all of those emotions waiting in the wings, let’s fly into this week’s Over and Unders.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON RAW – DREW MCINTYRE’S PAUSE

Drew McIntyre’s pause during his promo on Raw created a painfully long runway for a “C.M. Punk!” chant. I’m not sure if I enjoyed the absurdly long commitment to the bit, or the tone deaf-length of waiting out the chant, but either way, this was pure Scottish gold. Drew is doing the best work of his career.

OVERRATED ON RAW – J.D. ADVERTISES THAT HE IS NOT IN THE JUDGMENT DAY

Did anyone else notice during The Judgment Day’s segment with Drew McIntyre, that J.D. McDonagh was wearing a shirt that said “Finn, Damian, Rhea, and Dom”? Because I sure did, and it was a firm reminder that McDonagh is NOT a part of the faction, because R-Truth exorcised him from their ranks, and for that, I will forever reciprocate (rhetorically) “What’s up?”

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON RAW – MELRAWS PLACE

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s acting in the clubhouse was phenomenal. Dom is playing his role of a conflicted, but maybe probably into it, victim, perfectly. I’m also fairly certain that Liv could even make Dom’s well-known, go-to order of chicken tenders seductive. Who am I kidding? Deep-fried meat shaped like dinosaurs is always sexy. Great segment of MelRAWS Place this week, or as my co-host of “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate called it, RAWsons Creek. Oh puns. And make sure to check out “Acknowledging WWE”, every Thursday, right here, on PWTorch (insert Mankind-style thumbs up).

OVERRATED ON CLASH AT THE CASTLE – SCOTLAND TRYING TO OUT-FRENCH FRANCE

There were some highlights to the Scotland sing-a-long, such as re-wording a classic song with Sami Zayn’s name, but for the most part, I found this pandering and distracting. It was a noble effort, Scotland, but you’re not going to out-French France this year. In particular, it almost completely detracted from the Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles match. Fortunately, those two are pros and got the people reinvested, but it was so disconnected from the action that it landed about as well as Roman Reigns’ first ill-fated attempt at a face run.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON CLASH AT THE CASTLE – OTIS’S POPULARITY

This tension between Chad Gable and Otis is like a can of soda that has been shaken up with a jackhammer. It is ready to explode. The crowd is rabid for it. I’m screaming at the TV for it. By the time Otis finally takes out Gable, he’s going to be so over that they’re going to have to call his version of the worm, once adorned with the moniker of being a caterpillar, a venomous python. I really hope this isn’t teeing us up for a swerve and heel turn though. Gable is doing a phenomenal job and doesn’t need an evil number two that could overshadow him. The only number twos that work are the henchman in the Austin Powers films (appropriately being named such), and a weight-dropping release after an all-you-can-eat buffet. Number two jokes from the number one of puns aside, Otis needs, among other things such as a new name, a comeuppance.

OVERRATED – THE ENDING OF TRASH AT THE CASTLE

Look, for the most part, I genuinely enjoyed Clash at the Castle. Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles had one of the better “I Quit” matches in recent memory, that successfully avoided the trope of grunty, heavy-breath responses. Sami Zayn and Chad Gable stole the show. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill losing was a huge shock (though I expect them to regain their titles this week), and Piper Nivens had a main event-cementing performance with Bayley. All that said, the ending of Clash at the Castle turned it into Trash at the Castle.

For starters, the Damian Priest experiment didn’t work and I’m over it. He’s about as main event as a Prime logo on the mat. Sure, it’s in the main event, but it’s just a flat distraction from greatness.

Second, why on Earth would you deprive a red-hot Drew McIntyre, who’s arguably doing the best work of his career, a career-crowning moment such as winning in front of a vocally supportive (albeit self-indulgent) crowd?

Thirdly, and most importantly, that was the single most heel move they could have had C.M. Punk engage in. He could have shaved McIntyre’s head, wore a “Tony Kahn knows booking” shirt with a hat adorned with a picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, and it still wouldn’t have been as bad as this ending. James Cameron could have rewritten the ending of “Titanic” to include all of the passengers inexplicably growing gills and swimming off to live under the sea with a jolly, singing crab named Sebastian, and it still would have made more sense than this conclusion.

Even if they’re planning on turning Drew face and Punk heel, this was still just a big old skid stain on the undergarments of a very solid PLE. And it was more telegraphed than Morse code on the Titanic (and look how that ended). You know something ended badly when it warrants two Titanic references in one monologue.

I’ll be back next week to weigh in with a eulogy on the death of Drew McIntyre’s momentum.

