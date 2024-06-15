FREE PODCAST 6/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Cody-Styles alluding to AEW, Bloodline, Orton, Theory-Gargano, more (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch. They start with a discussion about the Cody Rhodes-A.J. Styles face-to-face that included explicit references to New Japan and ROH and allusions to Cody starting and then leaving AEW. Did the final hype give a big boost to that rematch? Also, the latest with the Bloodline including thoughts on Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga, ideas on how Roman Reigns’s return might surprise people, Logan Paul-L.A. Knight, Austin Theory/Grayson Waller-DIY, and much more with live interactions from callers and the chat room throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO