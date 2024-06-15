VIP AUDIO 6/14 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Styles final hype, Solo vs. Owens, Gargano has a talk with Theory, Knight floats in Logan’s pool, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 14 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring a notable Cody Rhodes-A.J. Styles face-to-face segment, Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens in the main event, Johnny Gargano has a talk with Austin Theory about Grayson Waller, L.A. Knight floats in Logan Paul’s pool, and much more.



