VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #814 (June 26, 2004): Cover Story on bitter battle over Ring of Honor, Mitchell on current state of Ric Flair’s in-ring career, Powell’s in-depth look at current feuds in TNA, Newswires, more

SUMMARY of #814 cover-dated June 26, 2004: This week’s articles include: An in-depth expanded Cover Story featuring a walk through the the bitter battle over Ring of Honor, what really happened over the past two months, who really knew what, who got money from what, how each side attempted to gain an advantage over the other and who won what battles, clearing up misconceptions about the situation, and where both sides go from here… Wade Keller’s feature column puts quotes made by various people in the ROH-RF controversy through the “Truth Test” wringer… The Top Five Stories of the Week including a concise look at the key figures in the latest WWE 2004 Fiscal Year Financial Statement, plus news on Bradshaw, Rock, Tough Enough, and more… WWE Newswire with the latest inside word on Vengeance, Summerslam, Shawn Michaels’s plans, Hunter’s plans, RIc Flair’s book, details on the new addition to the creative staff Vince McMahon is considering, the future of Paul Bearer, backstage news on the Chavo Classic situation, wrestlers emotins behind the scenes, Bradshaw’s reaction in the locker room to being fired from CNBC, updates on a variety of wrestler injuries and other missing wrestlers, Steve Austin and Goldberg news, ratings details, and more… TNA Newswire with details on Kid Kash’s injury and a variety of issues he and management have with each other, Ron Killings’s reaction to getting the black eye, an update on Sabu and Gorgeous George, latest on Goldy Locks, who’s in the dog house, and more… ROH Newswire details the latest on the negotiations for a split between ROH and RF Video, disputes of widespread rumors and reports that have been blown out of proportion, the story on Rick Steamboat being pulled from this week’s event, and a wide variety of other insider items… Bruce Mitchell writes about the current state of Ric Flair’s in-ring career… Jason Powell’s feature column takes an in-depth look at current feuds in TNA… Pat McNeill’s feature column features his reviews of a classic Florida wrestling tape and ROH’s The Battle Lines Are Drawn… Keller’s review of ROH’s latest video release, “ROH Reborn: Stage Two,” with concise match analysis with star ratings… Torch Roundtable Reviews with four in-depth reviews from Pat McNeill, Derek Burgan, Sean Radican, and Wade Keller of ROH Reborn: Stage Two with 1-10 scores… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” with a preview of the Great American Bash… Plus the handy weekly events schedule, recaps of the TNA PPV, TNA Impact, Raw, and Smackdown…

