WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, June 14, 2024
Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,512 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,119.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Nia Jax vs. Michin
- Naomi vs. Chelsea Green
- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
- The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests #DIY
- Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles go face to face
