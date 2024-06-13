News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 13, 2024

When: Friday, June 14, 2024

Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,512 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,119.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Nia Jax vs. Michin
  • Naomi vs. Chelsea Green
  • Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
  • The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests #DIY
  • Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles go face to face

