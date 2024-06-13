WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 14, 2024

Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,512 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,119.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nia Jax vs. Michin

Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests #DIY

Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles go face to face

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/7) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes seeking revenge on Styles, Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa into the Bloodline, Cargill vs. Hartwell, Crews vs. Angel, Gargano vs. Waller

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE trademarks a name for a likely new Bloodline member