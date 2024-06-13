AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/12): Viewership sharply down, lower than this week’s NXT viewership, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (6/12) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 681,000 viewers, a sharp drop from the 790,000 the week before and the 779,000 average through the prior 23 weeks. It went up against the NBA Finals, which likely affected the viewership. It was the second-lowest viewership level of the year.

NXT viewership the night before was actually higher than AEW by a 718,000 to 681,000 margin. NXT viewership was also down this week, but not as sharply.

One year ago this week, it drew 832,000 viewers, so this week’s viewership was down 151,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, down from 0.28. It drew a 0.23 rating four other times this year. It edged NXT’s 18-49 demo rating of 0.22.