FREE PODCAST 6/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-18-2019) Keller & Hawkins talk Stomping Ground hype, Matt McCarthy as our L.A. on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (148 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-18-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to review Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions about Stomping Ground hype, the latest Firefly Funhouse, changes in the production of the show, and more. Mid-show, they are joined by our on-site correspondent from Los Angeles, ex-WWE Creative Team member and We Watch Wrestling cohost Matt McCarthy, who talks about off-camera 24/7 shenanigans, the Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans dark match main event, the Main Event TV tapings before Smackdown with Dana Brooke getting bloodied and injured, and crowd size and enthusiasm, and more.

