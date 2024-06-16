TNA AGAINST ALL ODDS RESULTS (6/14): Moose vs. Hardy, Jordynne Grace Open Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA AGAINST ALL ODDS RESULTS

JUNE 14, 2024

CHICAGO, IL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO AGAINST ALL ODDS

-Sami Callihan beat Jonathan Gresham

-Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich beat The Hex to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

MAIN SHOW

-Mike Santana & Steve Maclin beat The Rascalz

-PCO beat Rich Swann

-Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards beat Nic & Ryan Nemeth to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Frankie Kazarian beat Joe Hendry

-Mustafa Ali beat Trent Seven to retain the TNA Division Title

-ABC beat Eric Young & Josh Alexander

-NXT’s Tatum Paxley answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts title, but Grace beat Paxley to retain the belt

-Moose beat Matt Hardy to retain the TNA World Title. After the match, The System attacked Matt, the Nemeths, and Joe Hendry. Jeff Hardy returned to TNA and made the save to end the show.