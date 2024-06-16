FREE PODCAST 6/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): John Arezzi of Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show discussing early ECW days, why he left wrestling in the mid-’90s, his diverse involvement in wrestling over years (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-11-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed John Arezzi of Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show discussing early ECW days, why he left wrestling in the mid-’90s, his diverse involvement in wrestling over the years, and much more with live callers and email questions.
