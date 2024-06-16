FREE PODCAST 6/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #282 (6-4-94) including Jim Ross on Bill Watts, WCW Unifying World Titles, Brian Lee debuts as Undertaker II, more (134 min.)

News Ticker

June 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #282 of the PWTorch including Wade’s Torch Talk with Jim Ross, the card for WCW’s upcoming Clash including a title unification match, Underfaker debuts at the TV tapings, Who Killed WCW series, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

