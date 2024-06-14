FREE PODCAST 6/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy: Reaction to Moxley and Batista comments on WWE writers, Vince and Triple H backstage stories, AEW’s tone, Funhouse, 24/7 Title, NXT (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Interview Classic episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-14-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Matt McCarthy, an ex-WWE Creative Team member.

LIST OF TOPICS COVERED…

As a professional stand-up comedian, he evaluates R-Truth’s 24/7 Title reign and ideas for others with the 24/7 Title including Bob Backlund.

What’s not working for him with the Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse.”

The sloppy narrative structure of WWE including a story about a proposed “Kane Cam” that Vince liked.

Vince’s attitude toward the approach he takes when people push for changes internally.

Vince’s attitude toward writers pitching matches and the main rule he has for booking a match.

A detail Triple H pays attention to when it comes to matches being announced on TV that Vince McMahon doesn’t.

His reaction to the Jon Moxley and Batista comments in recent weeks about the creative process, including his suggestions on how to change certain things but why certain aspects Batista and Mox took issue with are baked into the system for better or for worse.

Examples with Chris Jericho trying to make the creative process work for them including a time he sat in with Jericho in

Vince McMahon’s office making his pitch to change things in his aborted feud with Randy Orton.

How some creative writers get disengaged or demoralized and work within the system instead of fighting it.

The choices AEW has to make with the tone of the product and if the undercard should match or contrast the main event storylines and tone.

Whether AEW should start from scratch introducing characters or assume that fans either have knowledge or in this binge-watch era will research them on their own.

Orange Cassidy’s presentation on the indy scene and how it’s changed.

His thoughts on AEW Double or Nothing from attending live.

Which wrestler he’d pluck from WWE and send to AEW.

And more fascinating backstage insights from his time in WWE, great historical pop culture references that relate to pro wrestling, and more topics about the larger wrestling scene including his excitement for this fall when everything changes.

