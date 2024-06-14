News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Dynamite and discuss the build towards Forbidden Door (129 min.)

June 14, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • What’s a “sicko”?
  • Undertaker comments on Tony Khan’s ability to run AEW
  • Dax Harwood injury
  • Jim Ross update
  • Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision ratings
  • Review of June 12 AEW Dynamite
  • Emails and Trivia

