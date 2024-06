AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/15): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Where: Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Centre

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,520 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,055.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Blackpool Combat Club vs. TMDK & Lio Rush & Rocky Romero – 8-Man Tag match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa – No DQ match

Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black – Trios match

Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin – TNT Championship Qualifying Match

Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle

The Acclaimed will speak

Christian Cage Father’s Day Special

