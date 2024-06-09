AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/8): FTR vs. Claudio & Yuta, Dustin vs. Johnny TV, Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, O’Reilly vs. Cassidy, Dustin-Jack Perry exchange

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 48

JUNE 8, 2024

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. AT THE MID-AMERICA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Bobby Cruise

[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision opening aired to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

(1) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli)

The match started with Yuta and Cash exchanging headlocks, followed by arm drags from both men. Hardwood and Castagnoli were tagged in, and the fans cheered “Bald.” Both men grappled throughout the ring until Castagnoli landed a European uppercut with such force Harwood spit out his gum after the blow. Harwood regrouped, and the fans cheered, “FTR!” Hardwood laid hard chops across Harwood’s chest in the form of a receipt. Castagnoli tagged in Yuta, and he exchanged chops with Harwood. There was an awkward moment in the match when Yuta was dropped on his head, but the official checked on him, and he was okay. Cash landed chops and uppercuts onto Yuta. Cash went for a cover after a back suplex, but Yuta kicked out at two. Finally, after absorbing all the offense from FTR, Yuta made the hot tag to Castagnoli and he ran wild. Castagnoli went for the giant swing, but Cash broke up the attempt. Castagnoli and Harwood square off in a Sharp Shooter standoff as both men have the other’s partner in a submission hold. The match broke down as all four men brawled inside and outside the ring. [C]

After the break, Castagnoli and Harwood exchanged roll-up pinfall attempts. After a spin buster from Harwood, the fans cheered, “This is Awesome.” FTR went for a power and glory spot from the top rope, but Cash and Yuta went for a splash. But Castagnoli and Harwood got their knees up. FTR went for the shatter machine, but Yuta made the save, which allowed Castagnoli to lock in the giant swing onto Cash and Yuta to hit a dropkick for a close near fall. Cash went for an inside cradle but was countered with a European uppercut from Castagnoli for a near-fall. FTR finally hit the Shatter Machine, but Yuta broke up the pin attempt at the last moment. Castagnoli and Harwood locked in Sharpshooters again, and the submission holds were broken. The match broke down again. Cash nailed Castagnoli with a power driver for a close near fall. Moments later, we heard from Bobby Cruise to announce that there was only one minute left in the time limit. Castagnoli nailed Cash with Gotch Style Power Driver in the match’s closing moments for a near-fall. Castagnoli is locked in the Rings of Saturn, but the bell rings, and the match ends in a draw.

WINNERS: Time Limit Draw 20:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match wasn’t a masterpiece by any means, but this was meant to look like a rough-looking fight. I don’t think I would run this back at the Forbidden Door PPV; however, giving FTR a two-out-of-three falls match on the year anniversary of AEW Collision seems fitting.

-Post-match: Harwood grabbed the microphone and said five minutes. Brandon Culter walked down the ramp to see that the match contract was only for two minutes. Both teams then laid out Cutler with their finishers.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The fourth wall authority figures across every show are my second least favorite thing in AEW, only behind the Learning Tree segments.)

-Lexi Nair was backstage with Kyle O’Reilly. Roderick Strong interrupted and said he has O’Reilly’s back, and if he needs any advice, he’s here to help.

(2) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Statlander made her way to ring with new entrance music and was introduced by Stokely Hathaway. Before the match started, a recap was shown of Statlander punching Orange Cassidy in the face this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Statlander threw Renegade around like a rag doll with shoulder blocks and followed up with a closeline. In the match’s closing moments, Statlander hit a powerbomb, followed by Saturday Night Fever, to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 1:30

(Brian’s Thoughts: The new look and presentation of Statlander is already paying off in a big way. She looks and feels like a huge new star. I’m glad AEW hasn’t let Statlander cool down or the storyline with Willow Nightingale.)

-Post-match, Stokely put over Statlander and announced that Statlander would be entering the Owen Hart Cup.

-Lexi Nair interviewed Willow backstage. Willow confirmed she is also enterting the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament.

(3) DUSTIN RHODES vs. JOHNNY TV (w/Taya Valkyrie)

Before the fans exchanged a hold, the fans were cheering for Rhodes.

The match started a little rough, with Rhodes missing a leapfrog. Rhodes hit a cannonball and followed up. Johnny hit a dive of his own. [C]

After the break, both men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Rhodes connected with a power slam for a near fall. Rhodes had Johnny in position for a suplex, but Jhonny countered the attempt into a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Jhonny went for an Alabama slam, but Rhodes countered with Code Red. While the official was distracted by Valkyrie, Rhodes hit Johnny with the Shattered Dreams, followed up with a Cross Rhodes. It appeared Dustin had the match won, but Valkyrie put Jhonny’s foot on the rope while the official wasn’t looking. Soon after, the official ejected Valkyrie from the match. In the match’s closing moments, Johnny hit Rhodes with a super kick and knees to set up Star Ship Pain, but Rhodes avoided the top rope move and followed up with Final Reckoning to secure the pinfall victory.

(Brian’s Thoughts: It might have been bowling shoe ugly at times, but these two found their chemistry towards the end of the match.)

WINNER: Dustin Rhodes in 9:30

-Afterward, Rhodes grabbed a microphone and said he was getting old. The fans cheered, “You still got it.”

After thanking everyone in the back for the opportunity, Rhodes extends his gratitude to Tony Khan and the production team. Above all, though, he wanted to thank the camera operators. They are the best in the business, he said.

The second, and maybe most important, thing is that Rhodes wanted to talk about Jack Perry, the guy they use as a scapegoat, which really bothers him.

When Jack was gone, they missed him. And when he came back, they were happy to see him. What was it that he did? He pursued the boss, the one who gave him another chance and gave them the money. Jack Perry, you disgust to me.”

Rhodes talks about Perry becoming a member of The Elite. He’s been hearing Perry talk about sacrifice and his contributions to the company lately. “You were born with the silver spoon in your mouth, boy; let me tell you that.” You have never in your goddamn life worked a day.”

Giving up your work and getting handed a watch by a computer when it takes your place is sacrifice. You then take on two jobs and earn even less money in an attempt to make ends meet. Dustin has made sacrifices for his family, who are the most important thing in his life, for 37 years. Simply expressed, Jack “ain’t sacrificed shit.”

When he first saw Perry as a little youngster, he snapped a picture with him and felt the boy was cool. But now he sees that he’s merely a pampered brat. His mediocrity stems from his tendency to follow rather than take the lead. That has always been him. And in the words of the great Dusty Rhodes, “the view never changes if you’re not a leader.”

Rhodes claims that he would kill “your little punk ass” in his battle against Perry on Dynamite the following week. I’ll base my entire career on the fact that you can’t defeat me fairly and squarely.

He promises to leave Perry in a heap and make sure he always remembers his name, The Natural.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Dustin Rhodes is 55 years young and, in 2024, can cut a fantastic promo. I hope when Rhdoes finally calls it a career, he sticks around AEW to help the younger wrestlers on how to cut a good babyface promo.)

[HOUR TWO]

-A video package was shown with Zack Sabre Jr. He then challenged Orange Casindy to a match at the Forbidden Door PPV.

(4) THE PREMIER ATHLETES (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari w/Mark Sterling ) vs. DANTE LEON & TRIP JORDY

WINNERS: Tony Nese & Ari Daivari in 30 seconds

-Scorpio Sky cut a backstage promo. Sky said I will be your hero and, eventually, your champion.

(5) TONI STORM (w/Luther & Mariah May) vs. LADY FROST

Before the match, AEW showed a recap of Saraya and Harley Cameron jumping May and Storm from this past Wednesday. The fans were very behind Storm. Both women had a pose off, followed by Frost using her gymnastics background to gain an advantage in the match. [C]

After the break, Storm went for a hip attack. It failed the first time, but the second time was the charm. Storm hit the hip attack in the corner and got a near fall. The fans started to cheer “Luther.” Frost rolled up Storm for a near fall and followed up with another near slam after slamming Storm. Frost went for the Frost Bite, but Storm countered with a backstabber for a near fall. Storm quickly landed the sky-high powerbomb, but Frost kicked out again. In the match’s closing moments, Frost went for another slam, but Storm countered into a Storm Zero to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 7:39

(Brian’s Thoughts: Lady Frost is an underrated wrestler featured on AEW. I encourage everyone to watch the AEW exclusive shared on social media.)

-Post-match: Storm grabbed a microphone and invited everyone to a seat. Then she told Mariah that she knew about her problems lately. Storm will be facing her dear friend Mina Shirakawa soon, but just know she loves her so much.

She has never had someone look out for her, so she wants to be that person for May. So that’s what she wants to be for May. As AEW women’s world champion, she demands that May be entered into the Owen Hart Cup.

-The commentary team mentioned that next Saturday is AEW’s one-year anniversary of Collision.

-Lexi Nair was backstage with Top Flight and Shane Taylor Promotions. It was announced that Dante Martin and Lee Moriarty will wrestle next Saturday, and the winner will get a spot in the Forbidden Door TNT title ladder match.

-The show went backstage with Samoa Joe, Hook, and Shibata. Hook and Joe attacked Tony Nese & Ari Daivari in their locker room. Joe held Mark Sterling down to tell him we did this to you.

(6) DANIEL GARCIA vs. TATE MAYFAIRS

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 3:12

(Brian’s Thoughts: Garcia was in trunks once again, and it seems AEW is building up Garcia for a match against Ospreay and hopefully an appearance in the Owen Hart Cup.)

-The commentary team promoted the TBS title match this Wednesday, Mone vs. Zeuxis. Then, a highlight package of Zeuxis was shown.

-An entire rundown was done for matches this coming Wednesday and Next Saturday.

-The show went backstage with Lexi Nair and Orange Cassidy.

Orange said he’s aware of his former friends trying to come after him and the recent challenge from Zack Sabre Jr. Orange says he can’t overlook O’Reilly tonight and walked off very flustered.

(7) KYLE O’REILLY vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

The Undisputed Kingdom sat ringside. Cassidy showed early he would do unconventional things to break up submission holds. O’Reilly offered Cassidy to wrestle him on the ground.￼ Both men exchanged backslide pin attempts. [C]

After the break, Cassidy held a side headlock against O’Reilly. Cassidy kept going for his hands in his pockets until he finally got them in there.

O’Reilly cut off Cassidy with ground-and-pound attacks, followed by a dragon screw leg whip. [C]

After the break, both men exchanged stiff kicks. Both men exchanged suplexs, and the fans cheered. Cassidy went for a stunner after a flurry of exchanged kicks, but O’Reilly turned it into an armbar. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch, but O’Reilly turned Cassidy into another arm bar. Cassidy broke up the submission hold by hitting the Beach Break for a near fall. In the closing moments of the match, Cassidy hit a Orange Punch, and O’Reilly hit the bottom up, which allowed Cassidy to hit another Orange Punch due to the momentum of O’Reilly to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 19:29

-Post-match: As O’Reilly began to leave, Trent Beretta and Kyle Fletcher ambushed Cassidy from behind. After turning around and seeing it on the ramp, O’Reilly hurried back to the ring to assist Cassidy. For his trouble, he was also taken down and beaten brutally. The fans booed as Kris Statlander entered the ring and shook Beretta’s hand.

Statlander went after Orange, but Willow Nightingale came down to make the save to close the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: As we near the one-year anniversary of AEW Collision, all I’ve asked the show for is consistency and connectivity, and this show provided that and more. Collision has delivered a better match card. However, I was highly impressed with the angles and promos on this episode. Collision will never be an A-show, but it shouldn’t be an afterthought. As the show and the company move forward in a better place in 2024, this is a small step in a better direction with Collision in the coming months.

