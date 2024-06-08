AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (6/7): Penta vs. Butcher, Shirakawa vs. Deeb, plus The Acclaimed, Juice & The Gunns, Private Party, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

JUNE 7, 2024

RECORDED AT BLUE ARENA IN LOVELAND, COL.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard.

(1) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrantes) vs. THE BUTCHER

Butcher rocked Penta to the mat after a stiff shot. Butcher got caught with a thrust kick but fired back with a high boot to the face. Penta hit another thrust kick as Butcher charged toward the corner. Penta hit a stalling double stomp across Butcher’s chest, then covered for two. Butcher was brought to the outside as Penta followed. Penta ducked a charge by Butcher who knocked Abrahantes down on the ramp. Butcher hit Penta with a cheap shot as the medical team attended to Abrahantes. Butcher took control of Penta as both men made it back into the ring. [c]

Butcher still dominated Penta by focusing on his arm as we came back from the break. Butcher ducked which allowed Penta to kick him across the face, then hit a slingblade. Penta covered for two. Penta missed a double stomp off the top rope as Butcher quickly followed with a diving crossbody. Penta nailed Butcher with a back cracker for a two count. Butcher countered into a back breaker for his own close count. Penta nailed Butcher with the Fear Factor for the win.

WINNER: Penta in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine opener which seemed to slow down at times. Not sure if Butcher was legit rocked at one point or it was just good selling. The outcome was never in doubt.)

– Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith made their way to the ring. Jericho made his way over to Matt Menard at commentary to give him more pointers on how to commentate matches. Jericho and his crew then made their way back up the ramp as Jericho waved to the crowd. [c]

(2) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens w/Billy Gunn) vs. HUNTER GREY & PARVIZ

All four men went at it right before the bell. Caster and Grey were inside the ring as Bowens and Parviz fought to the outside. Caster dropped Grey to the mat, then came off the top with the Mic Drop for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– Shane Taylor Promotions was backstage and said how they planned to call out the best and the baddest. Taylor then turned his attention to Top Flight and Action Andretti, then made fun of how they always seem to be injured. Ogogo said if any of them tried going at it with them, they’d get smashed.

(3) TOA LIONA & BISHOP KAUN vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Kassidy and Kaun started things off as Kassidy rocked Liona off the apron, then tagged in Quen for the double team. Kassidy flew threw the ropes to take out Kaun but was bum rushed by Liona. [c]

Kassidy hit a swanton off the top rope onto both Liona and Kaun. With Kaun laid out on the mat, Kassidy went back to the top and hit another swanton for a close count. Private Party double teamed Kaun who was able to fight both off by himself. Liona and Kaun hit Quen with a double clothesline from each side but Kassidy broke up the pin attempt. Liona missed a Vader bomb out of the corner which allowed Kassidy to hit a 450 splash, then Quen hit a shooting star press.

As Kassidy battled with Kaun, Liona came up and hit a slam on Kassidy. Gates of Agony hit their finish on Kassidy for the win.

WINNER: Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun in 8:30

(Moynahan’s Take: I’m all for pushing Kaun and Liona as a legitimate threat, so more of this would be A-OKwith me. I’m curious where they go with Private Party, especially after teasing them potentially aligning with Chris Jericho.)

– A video package hyping tomorrow’s match on Collision between Toni Storm and Lady Frost was shown.

(4) JUICE ROBINSON & THE GUNNS (Austin & Colten Gunn w/Jay White) vs. CALEB CRUSH & CHRIS WILDE & TYLER PAYNE

Juice went wild on all three opponents by himself before hitting Crush with a cannonball in the corner, then hit the Juice is Loose for the win.

WINNER: Bang Bang Gang in 1:00

– After the match, White took the mic and said the gang was back together. White then declared Juice as one quarter of the AEW Unified Trios Champions before draping the multiple Trios belts across Robinson.

(Moynahan’s Take: Just like last week, we get our second RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK! Fun to see Juice back, who was given the entire match to himself. The crowd even got into Juice so they clearly enjoyed seeing him back.)

(5) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. SERENA DEEB

Deeb won an early lock up and focused on Shirakawa’s arm before Shirakawa reversed things back to her advantage. Deeb locked Shirakawa in the Paradise Lock, then drop kicked her across the lower back. Shirakawa fired at Deeb’s knee, which dropped her to the mat. Shirakawa followed up with a series of elbow drops directly into the knee of Deeb, then drove Deeb knees first to the mat. Deeb kicked Shirakawa across the face, then hit a neckbreaker across the middle ropes. [c]

Shirakawa nailed Deeb with an enziguri as both women dropped to the mat. They each got to their feet then battled back-and-forth in the center of the ring. Deeb sent Shirakawa to the apron but Shirakawa came back in to hit a falling neck breaker. Shirakawa hit a rolling elbow to Deeb’s head, then climbed the ropes. Shirakawa drove her knee across Deeb’s shoulder for a two count. They traded reversals before Deeb hit Shirakawa with a German suplex. Deeb hit another move for a close count.

They traded pin attempts until Shirakawa caught Deeb in a figure four. Deeb and Shirakawa traded strikes as Shirakawa kept the figure four locked in. Deeb was able to roll to the ropes and onto the floor to break the hold. Deeb caught Shirakawa’s leg in the ropes and struck with a dragon screw. Deeb followed up with a powerbomb for two. Deeb stretched Shirakawa’s leg but Shirakawa rolled her up for two. Deeb went back to Shirakawa’s knee as she drove into the mat multiple times.

Shirakawa avoided Deeb’s finisher, then hit her own for the win.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 14:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great main event – it’s a shame it happened on Rampage. After the match, Mariah May came down to celebrate as Toni Storm looked on from the ramp. They then tried getting May’s attention as she left the ring. I don’t get this storyline at all and they haven’t told us why we should care.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another lackluster Rampage, but I’ll give it the edge over last week’s episode. Go out of your way to catch this main event, no matter how much you do or don’t dig the storyline around Shirakawa, Storm, and May. Sadly, everything else is once again skippable. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/5): Keller’s report on MJF’s return to Dynamite, Swerve vs. Strong for AEW World Title, Mariah May vs. Saraya, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Rampage results (6/7): Murphy’s review of Mina Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb, Private Party vs. Gates of Agony, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold in action