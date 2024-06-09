News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (6-7-2019) Keller & Powell talk Ricochet and Aleister Black, NXT UK, Austin Aries-AEW, 24/7 Title, Fox debut championship picture, Moxley, Lesnar bait and switch, WWE frustrations and alternatives, Bray (85 min.)

June 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (6-7-2019) to a Mailbag Saturday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They answer mailbag questions on these topics: Ricochet and Aleister Black, NXT UK, Austin Aries-AEW, 24/7 Title, Fox debut championship picture, Jon Moxley interview talking points, Brock Lesnar bait and switch, WWE frustrations, pros and cons of various non-WWE alternative weekly TV shows, Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse, Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title future and an idea for Big E, and more.

