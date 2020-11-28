VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Reigns confronts Uso for letting him down, Bryan vs. Sami, KO vs. Jey, live callers and emails (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Roman Reigns confronting Jey Uso over letting him down at Survivor Series, plus Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Natalya vs. Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin vs. Murphy, wondering where the Mysterio family storyline is heading, the future of ThunderDome as it moves locations, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO