SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/9 – WKPWP AEW Full Gear PPV Preview Roundtable with Keller & Sage & Krol (AD-FREE): Omega vs. Hangman, Kingston vs. Punk, Baker vs. Conti, MJF vs. Darby, Cody, more (103 min.)

Play Episode





Pause Episode





Mute/Unmute Episode





Rewind 10 Seconds



1x



Fast Forward 30 seconds

00:00

/



1:43:39

Share



Share







Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special AEW Full Gear PPV Preview Roundtable on this Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-hosts Tyler Sage and Eric Krol. They march through the card beginning with the Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page main event for the AEW World Title and discuss the pros and cons of various outcomes. They discuss the hype for C.M. Punk vs. Eddie Kingston so far, and likely outcome and match quality of the rest of the match with predictions.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO