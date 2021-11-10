News Ticker

November 10, 2021

VIP AUDIO 11/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells, Lindberg, and Stoup cover Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano calling their shot for the North American Championship, predictable interruptions in backstage interviews, War Games thoughts, more (122 min.)







SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup cover Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano calling their shot for the North American Championship, predictable interruptions in backstage interviews, War Games thoughts, and more.

