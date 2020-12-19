News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/19 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Why did Rapid Ricky Romero’s sons go by Youngblood instead of popular Romero name, has Tony Khan been successful in building a diverse AEW roster as promised, is blurring lines of good vs. evil in AEW hurting product, more (61 min)

December 19, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: why Rapid Ricky Romero’s sons used the Youngblood name instead of the Romero name, has Tony Khan been successful in building a diverse roster, the use of Scorpio Sky in the TNT Championship storyline with Cody Rhodes, is blurring the lines of good vs. evil in AEW storylines hurting their product, the Young Bucks as both babyfaces and heels, Cody as both a babyface and heel, the history of blurred lines in wrestling, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

