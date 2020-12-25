VIP AUDIO 12/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Best 1970s and ’80 territory to watch, Midnight Express underappreciated by modern fans, Callis & Kenny staying in character on Jericho podcast, 1980s WWF wrestlers in 2021, Steiners-WWF, more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

Has AEW set a record for having a weekly ranking system?

Thoughts on Mick Foley’s novel and other less prominent biographies and history wrestling books?

When did pro wrestling shift from eye pokes to the eye rake, and does it still serve a purpose, and how does it compare to eye pokes in MMA?

Which wrestlers from the 1980s WWF roster would thrive in the 2020 WWE given how it’s currently managed? Would Hulk Hogan and Andre have been successful, or would Ted DiBiase, Rick Rude, and Tito Santana ultimately rise to the top due to fan insistence on better in-ring wrestling??

What would some WrestleMania 2021 main events be using top 1980s wrestlers?

What territories from the 1970s and 1980s are worth watching and which ones aren’t particularly vital when trying to become literate on pro wrestling history?

Do the Midnight Express get enough acclaim among today’s fans for their place in 1980s tag team wrestling?

Do you favor Don Callis and Kenny Omega staying in character on a recent Chris Jericho podcast?

Why didn’t The Steiner Brothers have a more prominent run in the WWF in 1993?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO