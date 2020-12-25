VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Original reviews of Raws from 10 and 15 years ago this week, plus a week of news updates from December 2010 plus AEW-NXT ratings from last night (169 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to one Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago and seven WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. First up, though, is a look at last night’s NXT and AEW ratings. Then, the Dec. 26, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline with a review of Monday Night Raw featuring Carlito vs. Victoria, hype for Edge vs. Ric Flair, a contract signing for Triple H vs. Big Show, Kurt Angle being outsmarted, John Cena vs. Shelton Benjamin with fans cheering Shelton, Vince McMahon saying he screwed Bret Hart during a segment with Shawn Michaels, and more. Then a week of Wade Keller Hotlines from Dec. 14-20 including tons of news, a look ahead to TNA’s 2010 with the big signings and the move to Monday’s Raw with suggestions on where to go in 2011, and finally a review of the Dec. 17, 2010 episode of Smackdown and the Dec. 20, 2010 episode of Raw.

