VIP AUDIO 12/25 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns vs. Owens in a cage, Sami vs. Big E for IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka defend, Bryan vs. Uso (22 min)

December 26, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage for the Universal Title, Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka defend in a triple threat tag match, and Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, and the first official Royal Rumble entry declaration.

